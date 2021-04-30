Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,487. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.