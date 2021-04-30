KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $48,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $146.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

