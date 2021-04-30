KBC Group NV Purchases 37,700 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $58,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.