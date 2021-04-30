KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,589. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.