KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,589. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
