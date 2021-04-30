Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,571,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,272,000 after buying an additional 129,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

