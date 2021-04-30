Keith Breinlinger Sells 7,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

