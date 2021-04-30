Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.73. The company had a trading volume of 516,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,469. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$514.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

