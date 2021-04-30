Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.24

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 65396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

