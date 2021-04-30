KeyCorp Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,289,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

