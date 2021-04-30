KeyCorp Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $235.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

