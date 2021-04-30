KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CVLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.16. 12,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after acquiring an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,057,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

