Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after acquiring an additional 736,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. 9,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

