Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Kforce has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

