Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.00.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$158.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 261.04. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

