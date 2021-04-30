Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Million

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $35.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $150.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

KINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

