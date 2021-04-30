Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

