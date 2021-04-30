Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNBWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

KNBWY stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts expect that Kirin will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

