Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.260-1.340 EPS.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 605,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.