KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $369.00 at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Shares of KLAC opened at $326.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.20 and a 200 day moving average of $280.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

