Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $10,283.09

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,283.09 and $157.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

