Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GUD. Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of C$694.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

