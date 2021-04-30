KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Head to Head Contrast

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KONE Oyj and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06% HighPeak Energy N/A -5.71% -0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONE Oyj and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.72 $1.04 billion N/A N/A HighPeak Energy N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KONE Oyj and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 7 5 0 2.13 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats HighPeak Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.