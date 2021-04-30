Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit