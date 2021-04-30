Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

