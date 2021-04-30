L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Holdings Trimmed by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,224. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

