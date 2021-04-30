Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LADR. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,280. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

