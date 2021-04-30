Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

