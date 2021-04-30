Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $17.23 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.09 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $75.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $319.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

