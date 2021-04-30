Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading Down 0.2%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.76. 59,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 247,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

