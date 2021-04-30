LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.54 ($72.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.94 and its 200 day moving average is €59.55.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit