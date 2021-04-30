LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.54 ($72.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.94 and its 200 day moving average is €59.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

