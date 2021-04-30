Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Insider Jason A. Duva Acquires 5,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

