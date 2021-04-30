Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $653.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the highest is $659.53 million. Lazard posted sales of $562.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

LAZ opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

