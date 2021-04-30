LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.80. 68,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

