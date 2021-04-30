LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 162.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $608.38. 81,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.