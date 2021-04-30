LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,070 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 134,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

