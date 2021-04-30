LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 1,075 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.18. 93,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.95. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

