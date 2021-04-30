LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.48). LendingClub also reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $10,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.