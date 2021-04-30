Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

