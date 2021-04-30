Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.42.

NYSE LII traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.10. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,180. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.04. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

