Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in April

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.5 days.

LEFUF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

