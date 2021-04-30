Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

