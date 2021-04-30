Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 111,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit