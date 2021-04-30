LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

BIIB traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.