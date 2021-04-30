LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

