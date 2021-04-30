Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LNNGY remained flat at $$201.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.80. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $201.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

