Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.62. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.