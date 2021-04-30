Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $95.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

