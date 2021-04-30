Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 48.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6,147.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.90 or 0.01501551 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002512 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.18 or 0.97584735 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 721,465,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

