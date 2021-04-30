Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0537 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $147,696.41 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

