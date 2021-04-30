Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.75.

Shares of LFUS traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.63. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

