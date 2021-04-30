LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN remained flat at $$86.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,502. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.