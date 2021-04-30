Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.70

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.70 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 107301947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.58 ($0.57).

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 44.67 ($0.58).

The company has a market cap of £32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

